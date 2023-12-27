The ritual shooting of the arrow is a highlight of Kotohajime, the first performance of the year. (JUN NAGATA/Rafu Shimpo)

The Japanese American Cultural & Community Center will present the 41st annual Kotohajime virtually on Monday, Jan. 1.

The public is invited to join this free online event as JACCC celebrates new beginnings.

In 1983, Hirokazu Kosaka, JACCC master artist-in-residence, shot the first arrow of Kotohajime (事始め). The event has grown to become JACCC’s signature New Year’s celebration. Literally meaning “the beginning of things,” Kotohajime will celebrate 2024, the Year of the Dragon, with the theme “Hatsu-Akebono” (First Dawn).

In Japan, dragons represent fortune and are also messengers of the gods. The dragon symbolizes power, nobility, and honor.

This year, JACCC will present a tea ceremony in fields full of poppy flowers at dawn; the Nadeshiko Kai kimono organization; and the Los Angeles Kyudo Kai archery group, who are celebrating their 108th anniversary in Little Tokyo.

For more information, visit www.jaccc.org.