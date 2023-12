Family graveside service for Mine Takagaki, 93, a Lodi-born Nisei who passed away peacefully at her residence in Calabasas on December 13, was held on Wednesday, December 27, at the Green Hills Memorial Park, with Rev. John Iwohara of Gardena Buddhist Church officiating.

She is survived by her daughter, Marie (Shigeru) Kamibayashi, and many other relatives.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441