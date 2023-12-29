By BILL YEE

Even if we live in an urban jungle there seems to a primal need to commune with nature. All the major cities have beautiful spots and green spaces where we can renew our relationship with the outdoors.

For example, Los Angeles has Griffith Park, New York is famous for Central Park, and very close to the SGV (San Gabriel Valley) is the world-famous Huntington Library and Gardens.

The need to commune with nature was documented by Henry David Thoreau in his book “Walden.” In his time living on Walden Pond, Thoreau returned to the simplicity of life and a relationship with nature.

In Japan they call this phenomenon shinrin-yoku or “forest bathing.” It was a term invented by the Japanese Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries in 1982 to encourage people to spend more time in nature. Spending time in nature with a gentle, meditative approach can help us to de-stress and can boost health benefits and heal our relationships with others.

I have always loved being in the outdoors! That is probably why I have loved being a Boy Scout leader all these years.

One of my most memorable moments with nature was during a backpacking trip in the Los Padres National Forest when I was a youth. I recall it was a very difficult hike because I was foolish enough to carry a 50-pound pack. I remember taking a rest stop in a grove of redwoods.

I could only hear my labored breathing. Everything else was quiet. I looked up at the trees and, at that moment, nature’s beauty struck me. It made me feel a part of the world. It gave me a sense of peace! To this day, I have never forgotten the sense of peace I felt in the grove of redwood trees.

Growing up in San Francisco, there was Stow Lake, an oasis in Golden Gate Park.

Stow Lake is a place that many still come to for “forest bathing.” One of those is my brother, Benny, who calls Stow Lake his own backyard.

In my frequent visits back to San Francisco, he and I visit the lake daily. The regular walkers and joggers that we see reflect the diversity of The City … old, young, various ethnic groups, people in wheelchairs and even a gentleman using a walker.

On our walks we notice the ducks, geese, and seagulls who call the lake home. On warm summer days there are turtles sunning themselves on the rocks.

There is a gentleman who feeds the ducks and geese as he takes a walk around the lake. He carries a pouch of bird feed and, like the Pied Piper, the birds follow him. He gives kids an opportunity to hand-feed the birds while giving them an ornithology lesson.

There are bird watchers with their cameras and binoculars thrilled at seeing a rare species in the trees.

The lake is full of a variety of fauna. Those in good physical shape can run or climb up a trail to the top of Strawberry Hill with a beautiful view of The City.

For a fee you can rent a rowboat or paddleboat for a trip around the lake.

On recent visits I have taken numerous photos of the vistas provided by the lake. Depending on the lighting and weather conditions (i.e. fog, rain, sunny skies), the lake offers different moods as the tall trees reflect off the water or winds ripple off the water.

Sutro Tower, in the background, is sometimes obscured by fog or low-hanging clouds. A reminder that we are still in a busy metropolis.

Ducks and geese taking off in groups and seagulls fighting over food scraps all add to the ambience of the lake experience.

The irony of Stow Lake is that everything is man-made! San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park was made out of sand dunes. The lake itself is no deeper than five feet.

A walk in Stow Lake is a reminder that we need to feel close to the land. Yes, for many of the San Francisco residents this is indeed “forest bathing.”

Season Greetings & Merry Christmas

To Editor Gwen Muranaka for publishing my ramblings this year. To the hard-working Rafu Shimpo staff, thanks for your efforts in keeping a valuable community going with journalistic standards. Also thanks to all the readers of The Rafu who found some pleasure in reading my efforts. A shout-out to Rafu reader Koichi Nishimura of San Jose for his kind comments. Always enjoy hearing from you guys. In our email exchanges we found we knew a few people in common!

Addendum

Recently there has been a controversy on Stow Lake’s name. Unfortunately, its namesake, William Stow, held anti-Semitic beliefs. The 19th-century California Assembly member was outspokenly anti-Semitic throughout his political career. Last year, a resolution was introduced by three city supervisors urging the Recreation and Park Commission to rename the lake. As a result, a name change is coming in the next year!

—————-

Bill Yee is a retired Alhambra High School history teacher. He can be reached at paperson52@gmail.com. Opinions expressed are not necessarily those of The Rafu Shimpo.