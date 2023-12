Yoshinobu Yamamoto slips into his Dodgers jersey for the first time on Wednesday, as the team formally introduced their new pitcher. Yamamoto, who signed a 12-year, $325 million contract with L.A., joins recently signed Shohei Ohtani on a Dodgers roster that now has high expectations to win at least one World Series over the next several seasons. More Rafu coverage to come. (MIKEY HIRANO CULROSS/Rafu Shimpo)