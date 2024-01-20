Family, friends and countless members of the Southern California basketball community have been coming to grips with the news that a beloved coach has died unexpectedly.

Mark Nakamura

Mark Nakamura, who helped build the Los Altos High School girls’ basketball program into a perennial contender, passed away hours after coaching the team to a win on Jan. 11. He was a week past his 54th birthday.

“The depth of sadness we feel is beyond words, and the void left by his departure is indescribable for our family and his lifelong friends,” read a post from Nakamura’s cousin, Sandra Nishimura. “Mark’s decades-long legacy at Los Altos High School has left an indelible mark on the hearts of his players, parents, coaching peers, students, and staff, creating memories that will be forever held with deep gratitude.”

A GoFundMe fundraiser page has been set up to help the family with extensive medical and funeral expenses. Details about services are forthcoming.

The staff at Los Altos became concerned when Nakamura did not arrive for regular practice on Jan.12, later learning of his death from family members.

“It’s a difficult time for all of us,” Los Altos principal Jeff Hess told The San Gabriel Valley Tribune. “The girls had Coach Mark with them at the game [on Thursday] and to learn this the next day … it was a shock to all of us. The girls are devastated. We’re all devastated by this. He was such a great man who meant so much to this school and community.”

Nakamura, who also helped guide the Los Altos boys’ team and coached at Fullerton College, underwent surgery after a heart attack just prior to the start of the 2022-23 season. He sat out the year and returned for this current season.

After coaching at Walnut High in the early 1990s, Nakamura moved to coach the boys at Los Altos. He took over the girls’ program in 2012.

Nakamura was also involved with coaching clinics and programs, such as Swoosh Basketball in Orange County.

“Mark loved coaching. He loved his basketball community, and we are forever thankful for the love he received in return,” Nishimura said. “For decades, Mark dedicated his days to coaching, prioritizing it above all else. During family gatherings, he would share heartwarming stories of the growth and success of his players, finding immense joy in their achievements.”

A banner hangs in the Los Altos High School gymnasium in tribute to Mark Nakamura, who died Jan. 12 after coaching the girls’ team to a win.

The teams at Los Altos have since dedicated games to “Coach Nak,” donning memorial T-shirts and hanging a banner in his honor at their gymnasium.

Scores of tributes and reactions have continued to be posted across social media as the news spreads.

“When my daughter became a senior in high school, she had decided to retire from basketball. That broke our hearts,” wrote Lisa Shimoda, whose daughter trained with Nakamura and now plays at Fullerton. “It was Mark that got her to continue to play and introduced her to the Fullerton JC coach. Then Mark surprised Kaylee by telling her that he was going to be the Asst. Coach. It was then their bond grew stronger.”

Los Altos Basketball has posted several photos and messages, including the following:

“We all lost a great friend, coach and individual yesterday in Mark ‘Nak’ Nakamura. He truly cared and loved all his players & were all family to him. I was fortunate to have a friendship with Naky for over 30 years & many great times together. Rest In Peace Nak. Coach ’em up!”

Nakamura is survived by his parents and a younger brother. Anyone wishing to assist the family can make donations at https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-marknakamura.

– Rafu staff reports