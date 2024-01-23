“Best 100 Japanese Posters (1945-1989)” will be on view at the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center’s George J. Doizaki Gallery, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo, from Jan. 27 to Feb. 18.

This exhibition features the “best” 100 Japanese posters of the post-war era. The posters have been compiled to record the works that set an artistic milestone between 1945 and 1989. It affords the reader a comprehensive overview of the historical highlights of post-war Japanese poster art.

The 100 posters in the exhibition were chosen not only based on their artistic merits but also in acknowledgment of the important role they have played in the history of the medium itself. Artists include: Yoshio Hayakawa, Kenji Itoh, Yusaku Kamekura, Takashi Kono, Motoi Shigenari, Kohei Sugiura, Ikko Tanaka, Ryuichi Yamashiro.

An opening reception will be held on Saturday, Jan. 27, from 12 to 3 p.m. Free with RSVP: https://jaccc.org/events/best-100-japanese-posters-1945-1989-exhibition/

Gallery hours: Tuesday through Sunday, 12 to 4 p.m.

Funded in part by the generosity of the Department of Cultural Affairs (DCA), City of Los Angeles.