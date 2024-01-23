El Camino College in Torrance issued the following statement on Jan. 9.

The El Camino College family was devastated to learn of community member Junko Hanafusa’s tragic death after her visit to campus on Christmas Eve.

While sorting recycling that morning, Hanafusa was attacked. Thanks to the quick work of the El Camino College Police Department and local law enforcement, the individual was located and arrested immediately. Hanafusa sadly died of her injuries at a local hospital the following day.

El Camino College takes the safety of our students, staff, faculty and community members seriously. This shocking loss of a beloved local resident should never have occurred. ECC offers its heartfelt condolences to Hanafusa’s family.

As a reminder: Campus Police offer an escort service while traveling across campus. The Police Department can be reached at (310) 660-3100 or by accessing the campus blue pole emergency phones.