SIMI VALLEY — The Ventura County JACL will install its officers at a luncheon on Sunday, Jan. 28, at 12:30 p.m. (doors open at 12 p.m.) at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, 40 Presidential Dr., Simi Valley.

Dean Kato

Guest speaker Dean Kato will discuss his work as chairperson of the California Strawberry Festival. Since 1984, he has served as a volunteer of the CSF, which laid the groundwork for a lifelong passion for community service.

As a leader in the renewable energy industry for the past 15 years, Kato’s commitment to sustainability aligns seamlessly with the ethos of the CSF. Recognized for his invaluable contributions as a volunteer, he was elected to the CSF Executive Board of Directors in 2014.

Kato brings a wealth of experience, industry insight, and a steadfast dedication to community enrichment. His story is one of passion, innovation and the transformative power of collaborative community engagement.

Cost: $45. RSVP by Jan. 20 via https://forms.gle/X3LeroWVF6pyDnCN6. Make check out to Ventura County JACL and send to VC JACL c/o Ken Nakano, 32103 Beach View Ln., Westlake Village, CA 91361. For questions, email venturacountyJACL@gmail.com.