January 7, 1923 — May 4, 2021

David Nakamura, born in Los Angeles on January 7, 1923, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2021. He was 98 years old.

He is survived by his loving family: wife, Etsuko; children, Vivian (Alan) Mori, Clyde (Tina) Nakamura, Krisandra Smith, and Doreen (Paul) Bolten; grandchildren, Alison (Bryan) Lombardi, Bryan Mori, Michelle (Carson) Bronsert, Jeremy Thornton, and Jocelyn (Joseph) Gobert; greatgrandchildren, Colten Lombardi and Winry Bronsert; many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

David enjoyed bowling, was an active member of the Nikkei Seniors Group, and volunteered as treasurer of the Monterey Park Japanese Language School, Kodomono-ie, and Sage Church for many years.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Sage Granada Park United Methodist Church, 1850 W. Hellman Ave., Alhambra, Calif.