August 29, 1941 – July 6, 2021

Yoshiko Ojiro, 79-year-old, Kumamoto, Japan-born, long-time resident of Los Angeles, peacefully passed away at Nikkei Senior Gardens on July 6, 2021. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Kazutoshi Ojiro, and is survived by her loving family: daughters, Aileen (Matt) Abe and Kathleen (Max) Kawano; grandchildren, Ryan and Kira Kawano. She is also survived by many relatives here and abroad in Japan.

Funeral services were held at Koyasan Beikoku Betsuin, officiated by Bishop Yuju Matsumoto on July 18, 2021.



www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441