Karateka Sakura Kokumai, who will represent the U.S. at the Tokyo Olympics, posted these photos on social media Wednesday.

“As the countdown begins to the Olympic and Paralympic Games, I am proud to partner with Polo Ralph Lauren as a TeamUSA athlete,” she wrote. “Designed in red, white and blue, Polo Ralph Lauren unveils our Team USA opening ceremony uniform featuring official USA patches and iconic Polo Pony.”

A native of Honolulu and a resident of Stevenson Ranch, Kokumai, 28, will compete in female elite kata. She has won multiple medals as a member of the USA Karate National Team since 2007.