Tennis star Naomi Osaka, who will represent Japan in the Tokyo Olympics and is the subject of a new documentary on Netflix, posted these photos on July 12.

“Teamed up with Barbie back in 2019 but this time it’s officially official because today I’m introducing the Barbie Role Model Naomi Osaka doll,” she wrote. “I really hope every child is reminded that they can be and do anything. This is really seeing a dream of mine come to life, having your own Barbie and potentially seeing little kids playing with it. Omg (heart emoji). Fun fact: the doll is wearing my outfit from the 2020 Australian Open lol.”

The doll quickly sold out on Mattel’s web store and at Amazon.com.