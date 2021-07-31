Andrew Gruhn, Erica Harris and Mylee Sumoge

The Greater L.A. Chapter JACL will present “Standing Out as Hapa,” a virtual Zoom program, on Sunday, Aug. 8, at 1 p.m.

Three of GLA’s biracial young adult members, Andrew Gruhn, Erica Harris and Mylee Sumoge, will be a panel. Topics to be covered include how they see themselves as Hapa and discrimination they may have encountered. Discrimination may not have been major incidents, but microaggressions are significant and need to be acknowledged as discrimination.

For Zoom link to program and more information, email Louise at LSakamoto@sbcglobal.net.