Haruka John Ueno, 90, Torrance-born Nisei, passed away peacefully on May 6 at the Vintage Gardens in Fresno.

He is survived by his nephews and nieces: Stanley (Karen) Ishii, Donna Chiamori, Anthony (Jeanette) Ishii, Haruyo Tagami, Setsu (Stan) Imayanagita and Toshio Shimoda.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, July 31, 12:00 p.m. at the Good Shepherd Cemetery, 8301 Talbert Avenue, Huntington Beach, Calif., with Rev. Peter Hata of Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple officiating.