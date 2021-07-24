Our virtual program will air on Saturday, Aug. 14, from 3 to 4:30 p.m., on the Nisei Week Foundation’s YouTube channel in place of an in-person festival.

A mix of live-streaming and pre-recorded segments, we will feature highlights Nisei Week fans have come to love about the Nisei Week Japanese Festival over the years.

This year’s theme is “Ibasho,” which is a Japanese word that means “a place to belong.” The foundation looks forward to celebrating community, culture, and the place so many see as home – Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo.

The Nisei Week Experience will also showcase this year’s queen candidates and the announcement of a 2021 Nisei Week Queen and Court. Other program highlights will include spotlights on Little Tokyo community organizations and businesses, live performances, and elements of the popular closing ceremony, complete with Obon dancing.

For more information please email NiseiWeek2021@gmail.com.