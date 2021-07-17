Lillie Yuriko Amamoto, 91-year-old, Calexico, Calif.-born Nisei, peacefully passed away on July 11, 2021 at her home in Los Angeles. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

She is survived by her loving husband, Joe Amamoto; daughter, Elyse (Robert) Aochi; son, Jeffrey Amamoto; grandchildren, Brent (Mae Zakhour) Aochi and Camille (Andrew Frenz) Aochi; great-grandchildren, Theo and Lucy Aochi; sisters, Mary Oda, Grace Morinishi, and Donna Sill; brother, Thomas Ishimine.

www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449