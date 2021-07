On July 7, 2021, Misako Sasaki passed away peacefully at Sakura Gardens in her sleep at the age of 100. She was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Harry Sasaki; and is survived by her sons, Norman (Janet) Sasaki and Ron Sasaki; 8 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441