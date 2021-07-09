SAN JOSE — This Sunday, July 11, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

Olympic fencing is a family affair for the Massialas, who are going for gold at the Tokyo Olympics. Coach Greg Massialas and Alex Massialas (pictured) join us to talk about how they feel with the start of the Tokyo games just two weeks away.

The Northern California Japanese Sword Club will host its 31st annual Token Kai (Sword Show) on Aug. 6, 7 and 8 at S.F. Airport Marriott Hotel in Burlingame. This is one of the largest Japanese sword shows in the country with 80-plus dealers displaying hundreds of swords and related items for sale as well as lectures and displays.

Plus a performance by Genyukai.

Broadcast at 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area KNTV 11 and 6 p.m. on COZI TV (Comcast 186).