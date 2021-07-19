A graveside funeral service for Robert Jiro Kobayashi, 91-year-old, Veteran of the U.S. Army, Bloomington, Calif.-born Nisei, who passed away on June 22, 2021 in Rancho Palos Verdes, was held on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Green Hills Memorial Park, with Rev. Richard Kuyama officiating.

He is survived by his children, Hope (William) LaSalle, Dr. Mark (Dr. Susan) and Brad Kobayashi; grandchildren, Katherine, Elyse LaSalle, and Brock, Noelle, Zachary, Sonja Kobayashi; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

