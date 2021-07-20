The Little Tokyo Foundation is offering $1,000 scholarships for local youth.

This new scholarship is for those who have overcome adversity and are making significant accomplishments or contributions in one of four areas: academics, sports, culture or volunteer service. This is to recognize and award the courageous effort by the youth to overcome physical or psychological challenges, serious sickness, or loss of parent(s).

Toshio and Toshiko Handa

The applicants must be 16-24 years old and live in the L.A. area. Rotary family members are not eligible. Upon application review and face-to-face interview, three youths will be awarded $1,000 each for this year.

Send applications via email to handascholarship.rotary@gmail.com by 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 31. For more information, send an email or visit https://littletokyorotary.org,

This scholarship was made possible because of a generous donation by Toshio and Toshiko Handa, who have long supported youth. After living in Pasadena for more than 40 years, the Handas recently moved back to their home country and now live in Tokyo.

The Little Tokyo Rotary Foundation is a part of the Rotary Club of Little Tokyo.