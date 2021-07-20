The U.S.-Japan Council (USJC) is pleased to welcome new leadership to its Board of Councilors.

The Board of Councilors consists of leaders who are recognized for their life-long contribution and commitment to strengthening U.S.-Japan relations. Their expertise guides the council’s mission and activities.

Joining the officers of the board, which includes Ernest Higa as chair and Vice Chairs Norman Y. Mineta and Masaaki Tanaka, is Takeshi Niinami, representative director, president and chief executive officer, Suntory Holdings Limited, who will serve as vice chair. Niinami, who is based in Tokyo, has been a long-time supporter of the council, and has participated in various programs – including joining last year’s Bilateral Boardroom as a featured speaker.

Takeshi Niinami (CNBC)

USJC was founded in part by founding president Irene Hirano Inouye and her husband, Sen. Daniel K. Inouye, and two new members of the Board of Councilors continue their distinguished family legacy. Jennifer Hirano, who is the daughter of Hirano Inouye, has long supported the mission of USJC and was a speaker at last year’s Members Forum. Ken Inouye, who is the son of Sen. Inouye and works as assistant to the vice chancellor for administration at the University of Hawaii-West Oahu, has mentored young participants of the USJC Tomodachi Initiative.

USJC is also honored to welcome distinguished corporate leaders whose careers reflect the highest of professional achievement as well as deep commitment to the U.S.-Japan relationship. These incoming board members include:

Kazuo Hirai, senior advisor, Sony Group Corporation

Mike Kanetsugu, chairman, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Kentaro Okuda, president and group CEO, Nomura Holdings, Inc.

Gill Pratt, chief scientist and executive fellow for research, Toyota Motor Corporation; CEO, Toyota Research Institute

For more information, visit: http://www.usjapancouncil.org/