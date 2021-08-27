“Comedy InvAsian 2.0,” a live taping of a TV series featuring the nation’s top and most unique Asian American comedians, will take place on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 28-29, at the Tateuchi Democracy Forum, Japanese American National Museum, First and Central, Little Tokyo.

This season will feature queer Korean American comedian Aidan Park; up-and-coming Indian American comedian Vinayak Pal; rising star Thai American comedian Eli Nicolas; former Chinese beauty queen Jiaoying Summers; comedian of Cambodian descent who juggles standup and mommy duties Lin Sun; Vietnamese American by way of Louisiana Rosie Tran; veteran comedian turned skate coach George Wang Jr.; and half-Indian/Pakistani American Nishy XL.

Admission is $10 general, free for JANM members. Each screening requires a separate ticket. Members are asked to email membership@janm.org to receive the discount code for complimentary tickets. To register, go to: https://www.janm.org/events/2021-08-28/comedy-invasian-20