SAN JOSE — This Sunday. Aug. 29, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

The San Jose community is welcoming back outdoor music concerts with Strike Up the Band, a free concert series on Sept. 4 and 5. Award-winning pianist and San Jose native Jon Nakamatsu joins us to talk about growing up in San Jose and his return to live concerts. Hear him play on Sept. 4 and 5 at San Jose State’s Tower Lawn and on “Asian Pacific America.”

The pandemic has affected our pets in different ways. Hear from Dr. Wailani Sung, an animal behavior specialist at SF SPCA, about how to help your pet through changes and how to prepare if you’re considering opening your home to a shelter pet during Clear the Shelters.

Marisa Hamamoto is a stroke survivor and founder of Infinite Flow, an inclusive dance company for both disabled and able-bodied people. She is defying stereotypes and creating a space for the 61 million Americans who have a disability.

Watch or set your DVR – 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area KNTV 11 and 6 p.m. on COZI TV (Comcast 186).