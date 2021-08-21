Hideko “Miki” Uyematsu passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 10, 2021. Daughter of Suematsu and Nao Goto, she was born on October 5, 1928 in Tsu-shi, Mie-ken, Japan. She came to the U.S. in 1954 and became a U.S. citizen in 1964. She married Samuel Michiro Uyematsu in 1967 and lived in Corona until Sam’s untimely death in 2011. Miki’s tanka won the Grand Prize at the 1st International Overseas Nikkei Literary Festival of Writers 2004, Tokyo, Japan. Miki is survived by her sister, Yoshiko Murai (Nagoya); sisters-in-law, Marian (George) Naito and Elsie Uyematsu Osajima; and nieces, Amy Uyematsu and Mary Uyematsu Kao. A 49-day memorial will be held on Friday, August 27, 2 p.m. at Nichiren Shoshu Myohoji Temple.