A private memorial service was held for Sue Sumiko Uematsu, 98-year-old, Los Angeles, Calif.-born Nisei, who passed away on June 23, 2021 in Santa Monica.

She is survived by her children, Scott Uematsu, Iris (Ron Gee) Nishina-Gee; grandchildren, Jennifer and Casey Uematsu, Stephanie and Morgan Gee; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449