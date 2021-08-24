Keiro announced its 2021-2022 Grants Program cycle with a continued focus on supporting programs that provide outreach to and inclusion of older adults in the community who are at risk of social isolation.

Outreach can include reaching new participants in activities or re-engaging with past program participants. The Grants Program will support new and ongoing programs that focus on reducing social isolation and loneliness among older adults and caregivers in the Japanese American and Japanese community in Los Angeles, Orange, and Ventura counties.

“This past year reinforced that none of us can serve older adults on our own. It takes all of our community organizations coming together to have a positive impact on older adults,” said Gene S. Kanamori, Keiro president and CEO. “Keiro is proud to continue investing in our community to combat social isolation, as we support organizations and their efforts to keep older adults engaged and connected despite this difficult year.”

The 2021-2022 Grants Program will offer grants of up to $15,000 to qualified applicants through a competitive, committee-driven review process. Priority will be given to applicant organizations with an annual operating budget of less than $1 million. The application deadline for this year’s grants cycle is 5 p.m. Pacific on Friday, Oct. 15.

The goals of Keiro’s Grants Program are to:

• Enhance the quality of life of older adults and their caregivers in the Japanese American and Japanese community

• Reduce social isolation and loneliness among Japanese American and Japanese older adults and their caregivers

• Reach out to Japanese American and Japanese older adults and their caregivers at risk for isolation and provide support through community programs, events, and increasing capacity to provide these services

• Promote culturally sensitive programs and services accessible to the community

Keiro will also offer three one-hour educational online workshops to discuss eligibility requirements, the goals of the program, and to walk prospective applicants through the application process. Registration is required to attend the workshops and can be accessed at keiro.org/grants.

Workshops are scheduled as follows:

Wednesday, Sept. 8, 1 p.m. Online webinar*

Thursday, Sept. 16, 5 p.m. Online webinar

Tuesday, Sept. 21, 10:30 a.m. Online webinar*

* Denotes that the workshop will be offered in Japanese

For additional updates related to the workshops and information regarding Keiro’s Grants Program, including downloadable grant applications, guidelines, and to register for an upcoming informational workshop, visit http://keiro.org/grants or email grants@keiro.org.