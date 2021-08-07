SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Aug. 8, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

The new state budget includes a historic $156 million to address attacks against the AAPI community. This Sunday we talk to Assemblymember Phil Ting (pictured) about how the funds will be used to track and prevent violence.

One of the largest celebrations of Filipino American arts and culture in the Bay Area is back virtually this year. We hear from Al Perez about what to expect at the Pistahan Virtual Parade and Festival on Aug. 14 and 15.

It started with an event to equip AAPI seniors in New York with resources to defend themselves against a potential attack. Since then the co-founders of “Soar Over Hate” have expanded to the West Coast and join us to talk about their Care Fair in San Francisco Chinatown.

Plus a community calendar of events, including the Nihonmachi Street Fair on Aug. 7-8 in S.F. Japantown.

Watch or set your DVR – 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area and 6 p.m. on COZI TV (Comcast 186).