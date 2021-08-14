SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Aug. 15, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

Have you been to the Asian Art Museum recently? The new “teamLab: Continuity” exhibit offers an experience merging art and technology. We talk to museum leaders Jay Xu (pictured), director and CEO, and Akiko Yamazaki (pictured), board chair, about all the new features, including rooftop space and an exhibit visible from the street.

A free art exhibit highlighting Stop AAPI Hate and the importance of solidarity between communities is on display in San Ramon. We talk the show curators about the different artists that came together for “Dhai Akar: Seeded in Love.” It’s free and open to the public until Aug. 28.

Plus we show you the best moments from our local Olympics Closing Ceremony celebration at the Nihonmachi Street Fair in S.F. Japantown.

Watch or set your DVR – 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area and 6 p.m. on COZI TV (Comcast 186).