SAN FRANCISCO — The National Japanese American Historical Society is launching its 40th anniversary virtually on Saturday, Sept. 4, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
NJAHS kicks off a year-long celebration with shared stories from featured partners and special guests. The schedule is as follows:
4 p.m.: Registration
5 p.m.: Program
5:30 p.m.: Sneak peek of new film by award-winning director Claudia Katayanagi
6:30 p.m.: Sponsored family chat rooms
Upcoming events:
October 2021: Celebrating Our Teachers
November 2021: Celebrating Our Veterans’ Families
December 2021: Celebrating Our Members
January 2022: Celebrating Our Board of Directors
February 2022: Celebrating Our Community Activists
March 2022: Celebrating Our Partners
April 2022: Celebrating Our Funders
May 2022: Celebrating Our Community Partners
June 2022: Celebrating Our Artists and Curators
July 2022: Celebrating Our Filmmakers and Storytellers
August 2022: Celebrating Our Docents
For more information, call (415) 921-5007, email njahs@njahs.org or visit www.njahs.org. You can also follow NJAHS on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
NJAHS, founded in 1980, incorporated in 1981, is a nonprofit membership organization dedicated to the collection, preservation, authentic interpretation, and sharing of historical information of the Japanese American experience for the diverse broader national community.