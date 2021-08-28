Civil rights activist Yuri Kochiyama speaks at the NJAHS gallery in San Francisco Japantown in 2005. (Hokubei Mainichi photo by J.K. Yamamoto)

SAN FRANCISCO — The National Japanese American Historical Society is launching its 40th anniversary virtually on Saturday, Sept. 4, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

NJAHS kicks off a year-long celebration with shared stories from featured partners and special guests. The schedule is as follows:

4 p.m.: Registration

5 p.m.: Program

5:30 p.m.: Sneak peek of new film by award-winning director Claudia Katayanagi

6:30 p.m.: Sponsored family chat rooms

Upcoming events:

October 2021: Celebrating Our Teachers

November 2021: Celebrating Our Veterans’ Families

December 2021: Celebrating Our Members

January 2022: Celebrating Our Board of Directors

February 2022: Celebrating Our Community Activists

March 2022: Celebrating Our Partners

April 2022: Celebrating Our Funders

May 2022: Celebrating Our Community Partners

June 2022: Celebrating Our Artists and Curators

July 2022: Celebrating Our Filmmakers and Storytellers

August 2022: Celebrating Our Docents

For more information, call (415) 921-5007, email njahs@njahs.org or visit www.njahs.org. You can also follow NJAHS on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

NJAHS, founded in 1980, incorporated in 1981, is a nonprofit membership organization dedicated to the collection, preservation, authentic interpretation, and sharing of historical information of the Japanese American experience for the diverse broader national community.