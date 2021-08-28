Flowers are placed beside names of Japanese American service members killed during World War II at the Veterans War Memorial Court in Little Tokyo.

Kaitlin Hara is emcee of the virtual tribute.

The official end of World War II came on Sept. 2, 1945 when Japanese officials signed the surrender documents aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay.

The Veterans Memorial Court Alliance pays tribute to those who gave their lives and to all who served in that historic war with a floral tribute at the Japanese American National War Memorial Court, located in front of the Japanese American Cultural and Community Center in Little Tokyo.

Due to continuing COVID concerns, you can view the floral presentation on Sept. 2 online at: http://memorialcourtalliance.org