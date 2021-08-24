November 14, 1938 – July 19, 2021

Scottie Chikashi Niizawa was born on November 14, 1938 in El Centro, California. He passed away peacefully at Hoag Hospital Newport Beach with his family by his side.

Chikashi was the youngest of four children to Matsunosuke and Sato Niizawa, who immigrated to the United States from Kagoshima, Japan. “Scottie” was a name he adopted from a role he played in an elementary school play.

In 1942, Scottie and his family were interned in Poston, Arizona during WWII. After the war, the family moved to Gardena, Calif. before moving to Kagoshima when Scottie was 9 years old.

At the age of 16, Scottie moved back to Gardena on his own and lived with family friends on their produce farm. He helped on the farm before and after school while attending Gardena High School. He attended community college and enrolled and served in the United States Air Force for four years where he was a medic.

On April 10, 1968, he married Sayoko in Kagoshima, Japan, and they moved to Costa Mesa, California then to Irvine, Calif. where they made their home for the last 45 years and raised three children. Scottie enjoyed his living as a landscape gardener for 53 years. He was beloved by his customers. Early onset dementia forced him into “early” retirement at the age of 75.

Scottie was involved with the community and was a member and held board positions with the Orange Coast Optimist Club for many years and was a member of the Kagoshima Kenjinkai and Kasedakai. He was a founding member of the Costa Mesa Kendo Dojo and was a 5-Dan Sensei. He was also a founding member of the Newport Beach Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple and he was a longtime member of the Los Angeles Higashi Honganji Buddist Temple.

Scottie was known for his good nature and kindness, always one to greet you with a smile. He enjoyed spending time with family, and taking long walks in his retirement. He was a longtime fan of the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Scottie is survived by his wife, Sayoko; sons, David and Andy; daughter, Aileen; daughter-in-law, Adriana; son-in-law, Phillip; and grandchildren Victoria and Finley.

A family funeral service was held at Pacific View Mortuary in Corona Del Mar on August 5, 2021.