May Mutsumi Yota, a Honolulu, Hawaii-born resident of Cypress, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2021 at the age of 89.

She is survived by her son, Mike Masaaki Yota of Cypress; daughter, Lily Yasuyo (Anthony Nuñez) Yota of Long Beach; and beloved canine, Vincent S. Yota; as well as many nieces and nephews in California, Hawaii, and Japan.

Services will be held on Sunday, August 29, from 11 a.m. at Fukui Mortuary, “Chapel in the Garden,” 707 E. Temple St., Los Angeles, CA 90012.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441