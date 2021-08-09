Funeral services for the late Yoshio Hamachi, 87-year-old, San Francisco, Calif.-born, resident of Torrance, who passed away peacefully on July 22, 2021, will be held on Saturday, August 21, 11:30 a.m., at Green Hills Memorial Park Chapel, 27501 South Western Ave., Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif. The family requests casual attire. Green Hills requires masks to be worn inside the chapel.

Yosh is survived by his loving family: wife, Gladys Hamachi; daughters, Gail Mizobe and Sandy (David) Hallworth; grandchildren, Brandon Mizobe, Kaitlyn, Kellie and David Hallworth Jr; brother, Joe Hamachi; and many nieces, nephews and relatives both here and in Japan. www.greenhillsmemorial.com (310) 340-6510