Haji Ida was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother, son, and friend. The 83-year-old, Longview, Wash.-born, resident of Torrance, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2021. He is survived by his beloved wife, Helen; sons, Larson (Joy), Craig, Stuart (Maya), Ivan (Sayuri); and daughters, Kandi (David), and Melanie (Rene). He has 12 grandchildren: Brent, Jennifer, Nicholas, Alexis, Nicole, Jaxon, Tess, Thiago, Bryce, Tyler, Spencer, and Miley. He is survived by his brother Glenn, and sister Shizu (Ray). He is also survived by many nephews, nieces, and other relatives.

A private service and viewing were held at Fukui Mortuary.

