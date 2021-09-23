Anaheim Free Methodist Church members gathered in June 2019 for the retirement of Pastor Nancy Wong.

On Sept. 10, 1921, the first home meeting of the Anaheim Japanese Mission was conducted by Rev. Chiyosa Miyabe, assisted by lay leader Yoshimasa Shigekawa.

Rev. Ernest I. Okamoto reopened the Anaheim church on Citron Street following the incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II. Outreach to the neighboring communities brought many new families to church and children to Sunday school.

In 1964, the Anaheim Free Methodist Church moved to its current location at 1001 N. Mayflower St. in Anaheim. Two major building projects – spearheaded by Rev. Nancy Terada Wong – increased meeting and classroom space and modernized and enlarged the main chapel.

Despite the pandemic, church life continued to thrive with meal delivery service to the seniors, Zoom studies, meetings, and classes. In-person church services are currently being held Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. in English and Japanese.

Sunday school, circa late 1940s. The church held its first meeting on Sept. 10, 1921.

For updates and information, visit the church website at: https://www.anaheimfmc.org/

Due to the pandemic, a 100th Anniversary Celebration will be held in 2022. The AFMC family truly rejoices in God’s faithfulness to His church!