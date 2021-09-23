SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sept. 16 announced the appointment of Harold Fujita, 62, of Glendora to the State Council on Developmental Disabilities.

The SCDD is established by state and federal law as an independent state agency to ensure that people with developmental disabilities and their families receive the services and supports they need.

Fujita has been human resources director for the City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks since 2000. He was director of human resources for the City of Los Angeles Information Technology Agency from 1996 to 2000.

Fujita earned a Master of Public Administration degree from CSU Dominguez Hills. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Fujita is a Democrat.

The governor’s other appointees include:

Christina W.H. Wong, 54, of Chico, Board for Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors and Geologists. She has been senior program coordinator at the Glenn County Health and Human Services Agency since 2002. She was a mental health therapist at the Butte County Probation Department from 2008 to 2020.

Wong was a Master of Social Work coordinator for the School of Social Work at the University of Alabama from 1993 to 1997. She was dean of student affairs at Hong Kong Shue Yan University from 1993 to 1997. Wong earned a Master of Social Work degree from the University of Hull.

She is a member of the National Association of Social Workers. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Wong is a Democrat.

Cathay Liu, 54, of Alhambra, State Council on Developmental Disabilities. She has been training coordinator for the Chinese Parents Association for the Disabled since 1990 and is a member of KEEN LA. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Liu is registered without party preference.

Collin W. Wong, 63, of Orinda, reappointed to the Private Investigator Disciplinary Review Committee, where he has served since 2013. He has been qualified manager, vice president and chief operating officer at Star Protection Agency and owner at Collin W. Wong Investigations since 2009. He was a labor compliance investigator for the Northern California Carpenters Regional Council from 2008 to 2009 and a police officer at the Oakland Police Department from 1982 to 2008.

Wong is a member of the American Society for Industrial Security International, California Association of Licensed Security Agencies, Guards, and Associates, Oakland Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Wong is a Democrat.