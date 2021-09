Frederick Y. Endo, age 94, passed away at his home in Kawaguchi, Japan. He was born on June 28, 1927, in Kent, Wash. He is survived by brother, Chiaki of New Mexico; sisters, Esther Thompson and Kikumi (Chrys) Endo; sisters-in-law, Fusae Endo and Mary Endo; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private.