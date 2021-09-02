SACRAMENTO – Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Sacramento) on Aug. 28 issued the following statement on the passing of Sgt. Nicole Gee, one of the U.S. Marines killed in the attacks at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan last week. Gee, 23, was a Sacramento-area native.

Sgt. Nicole Gee

“This week, we lost a brave member of our region’s community far too soon. Sgt. Nicole Gee lost her life while proudly serving our nation, ensuring the evacuation of Americans and Afghan allies from harm’s way. Just days before the senseless attack that claimed her life, she was photographed holding an Afghan baby, an image of compassion and selflessness during a time of immense pain.

“Sgt. Gee chose a path of valor and service to others – making the ultimate sacrifice. As a nation, we owe her and her family a debt of gratitude. This crushing news reminds us of the bravery and integrity of our armed service members. Every day, our armed forces work around the world to keep us safe here at home.

“We must not forget Sgt. Gee and continue to honor her legacy and the legacy of all of our fallen heroes. I pray for her loved ones in this incredibly difficult time.”