Lance Izumi is congratulated by State Sen. Shannon Grove.

On Sept. 1, U.S. Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth reappointed Lance Izumi as civilian aide to the secretary of the Army for the Sacramento region.

Originally appointed in 2019, Izumi promotes good relations between the Army and the local community, assists the Army in its recruitment and education activities, and advises the secretary on local and state issues.

Civilian aides to the secretary of the Army represent different geographical areas of the country. In 2022, the program will celebrate its 100th anniversary. The program is unique to the Army among the armed services. The position of civilian aide carries a protocol three-star rank.

Wormuth said of Izumi’s service, “Your contributions have been exceptional. Your continued service will greatly benefit our soldiers, their families, and our civilians in your community and throughout the Army.”

To honor Izumi’s reappointment, State Sen. Shannon Grove (R-Yucca Valley), an Army veteran and the first female military veteran to be elected to the Legislature, presented him with a Senate Certificate of Recognition at a ceremony at the State Capitol on Sept. 7.

Izumi, who is originally from Gardena, is also a board member and past chair of the Foundation for California Community Colleges and senior director of the Center for Education at the Pacific Research Institute.