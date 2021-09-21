Looking west at the Manzanar National Historic Site Visitor Center, with the snow-capped Eastern Sierras in the background. (Photo by Gann Matsuda/Manzanar Committee)

Manzanar National Historic Site adheres to federal guidelines established for workplace and public safety.

At present, capacity limitations are in place for the Visitor Center, which is currently open Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday). The barracks, latrine, and mess hall are open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day, and also have capacity limitations at present.

In addition, attendees at any in-person meeting, conference, or event of more than 50 people at Manzanar will be asked to provide information about vaccination status.

In-person attendees who are not fully vaccinated or decline to provide information about their vaccination status must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test completed no later than the previous three days and comply with masking and physical distancing requirements for individuals who are not fully vaccinated.

In-person attendees must wear a mask in public indoor settings regardless of vaccination status.

Visit the Manzanar National Historic Site web page at www.nps.gov/manz for current status and future updates. Additional information on the U.S. Department of Interior’s COVID-19 response is posted at “Our Response to COVID-19 | U.S. Department of the Interior” (http://doi.gov).

Manzanar National Historic Site is located at 5001 Highway 395, six miles south of Independence and nine miles north of Lone Pine.