SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Sept. 12, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

The Buchanan Hotel in San Francisco’s Japantown could be converted into permanent supportive housing for the homeless if the city votes to purchase the hotel. Paul Osaki (pictured), executive director of the Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Northern California, joins us to talk about what it means for the Japantown community.

Bay Area gymnast Lindsey Yang (pictured) found Parker, a rescue dog from her local animal shelter, after she suffered a traumatic gymnastics injury that left her feeling isolated and depressed. She tells us how her rescue dog saved her from that time in her life and how adopting an animal can change your life for the better.

Pets in Need Executive Director Al Mollica (pictured) tells us how to prepare for Clear the Shelters at Pets in Need and what to consider before you adopt.

5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area KNTV 11 and 6 p.m. on NBC’s COZI TV (Comcast 186).