Prudence “Prudy” Gin, a California-born resident, passed away on August 20, 2021.

Prudy was an inspiration on how to live life with the energy and vitality that she exuded through dance, joy, and humor that she shared. She is predeceased by her husband, Walter Gin. She is survived by her son, Dale M. (Cindy) Gin and her daughter, Angela Gin Hauseman; granddaughters, Nikki and Courtney Gin. Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the World Wildlife Fund would be appreciated.

