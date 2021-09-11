Yoshiko Susie Yoshinaga, a Maui, Hawaii-born, resident of Gardena, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2021 at the age of 91. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, former Rafu Shimpo columnist George “Horse” Yoshinaga.

She is survived by her sons, Paul (Carey) Yoshinaga of California, Mark (Shuxia) Yoshinaga of California, and Tim (Mifumi) Yoshinaga of California; sister, Joan Higashi of Hawaii; granddaughters, Juli and Erika Yoshinaga; and many other relatives both here in the U.S. and in Japan.

Private services were held at Los Angeles National Cemetery in Los Angeles.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441