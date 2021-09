A private graveside service was held on September 27, 2021 for Takashi Ted Motoyasu, 98-year-old Montebello, Calif.-born Nisei, who peacefully passed away on August 30, 2021 in Torrance, Calif., with Bishop Taisen Miyata of Koyasan Buddhist Temple officiating.

He is survived by his children, Joyce Straky, Steve and James (Darlene) Motoyasu; four grandchildren; brother-in-law, Tom (Masako) Nakamura; also survived by other relatives.

www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449