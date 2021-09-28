Yonsei Basketball will host their annual boys’ and girls’ exhibition games this Sunday, Oct. 3, at Terasaki Budokan in Little Tokyo.

“We are excited to finally be able to play basketball and our teams can’t wait to face off in our traditional exhibition games,” wrote Yonsei board member Liane Yamamoto.

The Yonsei 27 teams were scheduled to travel for goodwill games in Japan last year, but plans were scrapped due to the pandemic.

The girls’ Yonsei 26 and 27 teams will face off at 1 p.m., with the boys’ Y26 and Y27 teams scheduled to take the court at 3 p.m.

Bento lunches will be available beginning at 11:30 a.m. and will be offered throughout the day.

The day will also feature a dance performance and a raffle drawing.

A silent auction will be held to support the Yonsei programs. The auction can be found at www.32auctions.com/Yonsei27.

For more information about Sunday’s games and the Yonsei programs, visit the organization’s web site, www.yonseibasketball.com.