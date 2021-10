On Oct. 10, over a hundred family and friends gathered to celebrate Hisaye Matsumoto’s 100th birthday at The Grand in Long Beach. Matsumoto, originally of Terminal Island before the outbreak of World War ll, happily poses with one of her three cakes. Asked how she feels at 100 years old, she replied, “I feel 80 years old.” And what is her secret to longevity? “No alcohol, and walking every day.” (MARIO GERSHOM REYES/Rafu Shimpo)