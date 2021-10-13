The Orange County Japanese American Association will be holding its 35th annual Senior Citizen Appreciation Day virtually on Sunday, Oct. 17, from 1 p.m.

Akemi Miyake will make an appearance and provide a greeting. At the end of the virtual event programming, there will be drawings for five $100 gift certificates at a Japanese market.

The free bento is limited to 200 people. Sales have already closed.

You may visit the online auction site through OCJAA’s website at http://ocjaa.org. The online auction will be open until 10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18. Some of the auction items are flights to Japan, Shohei Ohtani goods (including autographed items), kimonos and obis.

For more information, call (714) 730-3551 or email network@ocjaa.org.