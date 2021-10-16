WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden on Oct. 14 announced his nomination of Glen S. Fukushima as a member of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation.

“I am deeply honored that President Joe Biden has announced his intent to nominate me to be a member of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC),” Fukushima said. “If I am confirmed by the Senate, I will be appointed as vice chair of the board of SIPC, which was founded in 1970 to protect the interests of investors.

Glen Fukushima

“I look forward to applying my experience in law, business, government, and international affairs to strengthen the American economy, promote the welfare of Americans, and enhance American global competitiveness.”

Fukushima is a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress (CAP), where his research focuses on U.S. relations with Asia. Before joining CAP in 2012, he was based in Asia for 22 years as a senior executive with one European and four American multinational corporations, including AT&T and NCR, and served on several corporate boards.

During this period, he was elected to one term as vice president and two terms as president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Japan.

Before his business career, he served as a trade negotiator at the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative as director for Japanese affairs and as deputy assistant USTR for Japan and China. During the Clinton Administration, he was appointed as vice chair of the Japan-U.S. Friendship Commission.

A native of California and third-generation American of Japanese ancestry, Fukushima has been active in promoting Asian American advancement in American society, including co-founding CAPA21 (Coalition of Asian Pacific Americans for the 21st Century).

He is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, Global Council of the Asia Society, President’s Leadership Council of the Asia Foundation, Board of Councilors of the U.S.-Japan Council, and Advisory Committee of Harvard University’s Asia Center.

He has taught as a visiting professor at Kyoto University and at Waseda University in Tokyo. He earned his B.A. at Stanford University, M.A. at Harvard University, and J.D. at the Harvard Law School. He also studied at the Harvard Business School and was a Fulbright fellow at the Faculty of Law, University of Tokyo.

Fukushima’s name came up in discussions of the next U.S. ambassador to Japan, but the nomination went to Rahm Emanuel, former mayor of Chicago and White House chief of staff to President Barack Obama.