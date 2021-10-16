A virtual book launch will be held for “Lunch Every Day” (KO Kids Books), Kathryn Otoshi’s latest book for young readers, on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 10 a.m. Pacific.

Every day Jimmy takes “Skinny Kid’s” lunch at school. No way will he be caught dead standing in that FREE LUNCH line. Even when he’s called into the principal’s office, Jimmy just shrugs. “Yeah. Whatever.”

Until a surprising act of kindness stops him in his tracks. For a split second a door cracks open into Jimmy’s heart. Who knows? Maybe he’ll just kick that door right open.

Kathryn Otoshi

Based on a true story, the book is dedicated to educator Jim Perez and to “the lady who kept making all those lunches for him, day after day.”

“A sensitively told conversation starter for children about abuse, power dynamics, and compassion.” — Kirkus Reviews

Otoshi is an award-winning author/illustrator, best known for her character-building number/color book series: “One,” “Zero,” and “Two.” She is also the co-author of “Beautiful Hands,” a book about possibilities and reaching your dreams.

A resident of the San Francisco Bay Area, she travels across the country to encourage children to develop strong character traits and to help readers find creative methods to engage and connect with their students through the power of reading, art, and literature.

The launch is hosted by Book Passage Bookstore & Café. For more information, go to: www.bookpassage.com/event