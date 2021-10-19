WASHINGTON — President Biden on Oct. 14 announced more nominees to serve in key roles, including Ravi Chaudhary for assistant secretary of the Air Force for installations, energy, and the environment, and Glen Fukushima for member of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation.

Glen Fukushima

Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC) Chair Rep. Judy Chu (D-Pasadena) issued the following statement:

“I’m thrilled to congratulate Ravi Chaudhary and Glen Fukushima on these well-deserved nominations. A former Air Force officer and pilot, Dr. Chaudhary has already demonstrated his commitment to our country conducting numerous missions in Iraq and Afghanistan. But in addition to his military experience, he is also an accomplished engineer who has supported aviation operations and contributed to the International Space Station.

Ravi Chaudhary

“He also contributed as a member of the President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders during the Obama Administration, where he advised the president on executive branch efforts to improve support for AAPI veterans so that more would have the chance to serve our country. I am glad his years of service are being recognized with this nomination.

“With years of experience in business and negotiating trade deals at the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, Glen Fukushima has demonstrated his commitment to growing our economy and creating new opportunities. A native of California and third-generation American of Japanese ancestry, Fukushima has been active in promoting Asian American advancement in American society. That is why I am so glad he has been nominated to serve on the Securities Investor Protection Corporation.

“It is so crucial that our country’s diversity is represented and reflected in our government’s leadership. I am glad that President Biden has continued his efforts to appoint diverse members in these important positions, including Ravi Chaudhary and Glen Fukushima. I hope the Senate will act swiftly on these nominees.”